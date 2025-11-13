McGibney as Phil Connors

As the alarm clock-radio lets out a shrieking - static filled Sonny & Cher’s 1965 hit “I got you babe.” One could mistakenly believe that they’re watching Bill Murray’s 1993 hit movie “Groundhog Day.” But they’d be wrong.

“I Got You Babe” blaring from the clock-radio

The protagonist in this hopeless story where nobody wins is none other than fame seeker James McGibney. But unlike Murray - McGibney will not be earning his way out of purgatory. Instead he will descend deeper down the black hole that makes up almost two decades of lies and online slander at his own hands - calloused finger tipped keyboard hands. The debacle he finds himself in is shaping up to be another cold winter for McGibney because Punxsutawney Phil definitely cannot see his own shadow.

Frank Parlato holding Punxsutawney Phil

After an amusing back and forth with veteran journalist Frank Parlato over the guilt of Jerry Sandusky, a convicted sex offender, whereby McGibney was adamant the charges were correct. Parlato tastefully pointed out that the website McGibney was creating in support of Sandusky’s victims (victims McGibney has never spoken with) was inaccurate - inaccurate in the fact self proclaimed “know it all” McGibney had misspelled Sandusky’s last name - a clear indication McGibney had done zero research on the actual topic at hand.

Source: The Frank Report

I want to take this time to point out that this is a clever “bait and switch” tactic McGibney has been employing for years - desperately wanting to take the attention away from his association with Danesh Noshirvan (ThatDaneshGuy on TikTok). In my previous article I wrote about McGibney’s “sing for my supper” approach to Noshirvan - whereby he was attempting to groom the almost 40 year old man of middle eastern descent.

James McTwist

But like all great cinematic marvels - the plot thickens.

James McGibney’s history is a long and disturbing one. On valentines day in 2011 he launched the CheaterVille website where users could anonymously post former partners they claimed were unfaithful. Almost immediately the website came under scrutiny with commentators pointing out the potential ethical concerns of doxing peoples personal and private information.

It’s of interest to note that all of the commentators were stalked and harassed by “troll accounts” (faceless accounts) for pointing out their concerns.

Heavily redacted Dox on CheaterVille

As you can see by the above screenshot from the site - the victim in this case had her details viewed over 5 million times and voted in the “scumbag of the week” competition Mcgibney was running 140,744 times.

The submissions to the website are impossible to 100% verify - so the question is why would McGibney allow it to be posted in the first place?

Short answer… money.

James McGibney was making a small fortune off the advertising revenue due to the amount of traffic the site was receiving each month. One loyal advertiser was Spokeo - a website designed for - and catering to stalkers. A company that encourages people to spy on their neighbors and for a small fee will give you all of their personal information - such as who they are related to, if they have ever been married or divorced, bankruptcies etc…

Spokeo

McGibney’s CheaterVille website received countless complaints with victims claiming they had been falsely posted on the site. Most of the victims were women who accused former ex boyfriends and husbands of furthering their abuse tactics upon them after they’d gained the courage to leave the relationship. This did little to sway a money making McGibney.

fellow substack publisher Courtney Kotzian @THEOMAHAORACLE

McGibney would send the victims to the website “Truth In Posting” but failed to disclose that he owned that website too. For the low, low price of just $199 they could have their information removed from the CheaterVille website.

Columbo (1968)

But like the 1968 classic detective show Columbo I have further questions.

When McGibney first launched the CheaterVille website, there would have had to be content on there to garner any initial interest... where did that content originate from? Who posted it? Who worked with McGibney while he developed the site to have such “early bird?” access.

Because the obvious conclusion is that McGibney used Facebook to gain the first posted victims information to falsely accuse them of cheating for the websites initial launching. But that’s just pure speculation.

McGibney’s lawsuits

By 2014 McGibney would take legal action against several people he claimed had destroyed his online doxing business CheaterVille. To cut a very long story short McGibney would lose all lawsuits and be ordered to pay the defendants compensation. During the lawsuit it was exposed that McGibney had been taking out domain names of his victims and their family members in an attempt to harass them. (McGibney’s list of domain names runs in the hundreds)

But the worst accusations were still to come…

McGibney victim Denise Hollas

In a statement to the court - ex-wife of Thomas Retzlaff - Denise Hollas would describe a frightening event that had taken place while she was at work. James McGibney called her threatening that if she were to support Thomas - she would be arrested, charged and sent to jail - never seeing her children again. The scary part for Denise was the fact that nobody knew where she worked and that McGibney had a reputation for harassing employers to get people fired from their jobs.

You see by this stage McGibney had pulled off a clever “bait and switch.” In 2012 he had started a website called BullyVille where he positioned himself as an anti-bullying campaigner.

James McGibney BullyVille

The move was an attempt to silence critics of his CheaterVille website and his slogan was clear… “bully the bullies” - a clear justification for what he would go on to do to them. McGibney and several other people would systematically troll anybody who spoke out against him.

Paragraph 4 the infamous trolls are un-masked

The faceless keyboard ninjas would be un-masked during the lawsuit with one middle aged man remaining at large. Speculation is that he is one of the operators of the troll account Credible Intel along with McGibney.

Special agent James McGibney

McGibney would go on to make wild claims that he was working with the FBI - a half truth at best. McGibney was a cooperating witness to the computer crimes of Isanybodyup website owner Hunter Moore. McGibney had bought advertising space on the infamous website to promote his own CheaterVille website - but according to McGibney that was all just part of his genius plan to gain access to Hunter Moore. Sharp observers pointed out that McGibney also bought advertising space on TheDirty.com - a website dedicated to humiliating women by posting their nudes.

It would be revealed that McGibney was in-fact acting as a “snitch” in an attempt to take out a rival Smut website owner. He had purchased the Isanybodyup website domain name and redirected all the traffic to his BullyVille website in an attempt to capitalize off its popularity by way of advertising revenue.

James McWalter-Mitty

When McGibney’s CheaterVille website lost all of its advertising revenue in 2014 the site remained operational until 2015. Once McGibney removed the site he claimed he did so immediately after learning that innocent people had been hurt by it - so according to McGibney it took him 4 years to figure that one out.

With the Noshirvan lawsuit almost at a finale, McGibney being sued for defamation - and Frank Parlato on the verge of exposing his history… I can’t help but feel that for McGibney - after the beating he took in the courts and publicly almost a decade ago - it must feel like Groundhog Day.